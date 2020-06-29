Menu
People have taken to social media to voice their concern with the name Noosa, and in particular Noosa Heads.
News

Calls to change name of ‘offensive’ Coast town

Matt Collins
28th Jun 2020 5:02 PM
FIRST it was classic Hollywood films coming under the microscope for offensive content, then our lolly brands were deemed too distasteful, and now the Coast's premier tourist spot, Noosa Heads is upsetting people with its supposed racial connotations.

So much so that people from outside of Australia have taken to social media to voice their concern with the name Noosa, and in particular Noosa Heads.

It seems their issue is Noosa's close resemblance to that of the word noose, and what it symbolises to African Americans and America's dark history with racial violence.

A history that reared its ugly head recently when a noose was found hanging in the garage of the only black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

"Today's despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism," Wallace said.

One person tweeted, 'On behalf of all brown Nascar Drivers we must take a stand against the local Government.'

Another wrote that Noosa Heads was a target, 'in the current climate of cancel anything with a possible racist connotation.'

World famous for its beautiful beaches and enviable year-round weather, one can predict a name change for Noosa is highly unlikely.

But in 2020, can we be sure of anything anymore?

This comes after traditional owners in Noosa are expected to progress a name change for Blackfellow Creek after their current native title claim is resolved. 

Noosa got its name from the Aboriginal word meaning shadows or shade. It is said it is most probably a reference to the number of tall trees in the area.

name change noosa heads racially offensive
Noosa News

