Calls for local vendors at Wivenhoe Dam

LOCAL food vans and coffee connoisseurs could soon be operating at Cormorant Bay, with Seqwater seeking expressions of interest from vendors for the popular recreation site at Wivenhoe Dam.

Following the temporary closure of the Cormorant Bay Café earlier this year, Seqwater is hoping food and drink amenities will be available for visitors over the summer.

In January, Seqwater announced a $500,000 commitment to upgrade Cormorant Bay Cafe which was built in the mid-1980s and is not safe to operate in its current condition.

Over 2019, Seqwater underwent two rounds of public tenders for a new operator of the Cormorant Bay Café over 2019 without success.

Seqwater External Relations Manager Mike Foster said Seqwater was hopeful mobile vans would provide an interim solution over summer while the future of the café was further considered.

"The upgrade required is a significant investment and we need to ensure we can attract a long-term lessee committed to making the café a success,'' Mr Foster said.

"We certainly acknowledge and appreciate the community's connection to the café. For this reason, we are actively considering all options.

"We are planning to work with the community, local council and other stakeholders in early 2020 to better meet their desires for the future of the site."

Seqwater has constructed a concrete pad at Cormorant Bay to ensure vendors are able to operate safely.

Local businesses are being encouraged to register their interest before 20 December 2019.