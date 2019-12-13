Calls for federal funding to fix failing water bores

LIQUID GOLD: A local council is seeking federal funding to refurbish ailing bores, build a new park and improve the shire hall. Picture: Rohan Kelly

NON-FUNCTIONING bores in the drought-stricken Lockyer Valley could be brought back online if federal funding can be secured.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council is seeking $55,000 in funding from the Federal Government’s Building Better Regions fund for a rectification program for the 31 water bores it holds.

Of these, 11 are presently non-functional – while of the operational bores, an increasing number are experiencing “infrastructure issues, pumps failing, columns deteriorating and water levels dropping”.

The program will assess the non-functioning bores and determine if they are viable to refurbish.

It will also inspect the operating bores assess their condition.

With council committing $55,000 to the project, a report tabled at its most recent meeting noted the total $110,000 available – if the funding is approved – would allow about 10 bore pumps to be replaced.

The report also noted additional funding in the council budget could be used for more work.

Other items on the wishlist for funding is $800,000 for construction of stage one of the Fairways Park, and $477,500 for improvements to the Gatton Shire Hall.

Councillors unanimously approved submitting the three applications for funding consideration.

The successful applications for the fourth round of grants will be announced in May next year.