Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tradie William Wallace Barnes is accused of tossing a firework into a crowd of nightclub patrons.
Tradie William Wallace Barnes is accused of tossing a firework into a crowd of nightclub patrons.
Crime

‘Callous disregard’: Fireworks ‘prankster’ fronts court

by Pete Martinelli
11th Dec 2019 3:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KURANDA concreter accused of tossing a firework into a crowd last month was allegedly mourning a dead mate, a court has heard.

William Wallace Barnes appeared in Cairns Magistrates Court charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one of unauthorised possession of an explosive.

He has not yet entered a plea.

Barnes, 24, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after police interviewed him about the alleged incident outside Gilligan's nightclub on November 30.

The defendant - who the court heard was only three months into an intensive corrections order imposed in August for a violent offence - appeared from custody.

Connor McManus, defending, told the court his client at the time of the alleged offence had been remembering a mate.

William Wallace Barnes.
William Wallace Barnes.

"He was commiserating a deceased friend's father," Mr McManus said.

"It is a concern that he was only three months into an ICO."

Police prosecutor Sgt Amy Rennie opposed bail, citing his history of violent offences an argued he was an unacceptable risk of reoffending.

Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford agreed.

"There was (allegedly) serious injury to victims and callous disregard by vacating the area," Mr Woodford said.

"I take a dim view of that."
He remanded Barnes into custody and adjourned the matter for mention on January 10.

a ssault crime fireworks vioelnce william wallace barnes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        I need a man with a gun: Farmer won’t watch cattle starve

        premium_icon I need a man with a gun: Farmer won’t watch cattle starve

        News It’s the decision he didn’t want to make, but one farmer says it’s time to bite the bullet.

        REVEALED: 10 Gatton region drug busts this year

        premium_icon REVEALED: 10 Gatton region drug busts this year

        News After a big year in the Magistrates Court, the Gatton Star has compiled...

        NAMED: Why these students aren’t worried about OP scores

        premium_icon NAMED: Why these students aren’t worried about OP scores

        News Year 12 students are nervously awaiting the release of their OP scores, but for...

        $1400 fine for Lockyer Valley road menace

        premium_icon $1400 fine for Lockyer Valley road menace

        News Facing court on four new traffic charges, one 25yo man found out the hard way using...