Dog with horrific burns already has adoption offers

THE Calliope dog found with "tremendous" pain after suffering horrific burns to a large part of its head and body is healing well with adoption offers already on the table, RSPCA Gladstone says.

RSPCA Gladstone president Nicole Allison said the Staffordshire Bull Terrier had been getting regular salt baths.

The burns have been identified as chemical burns and while they are healing slowly, Ms Allison said the American male Staffordshire Bull Terrier, named "Rocky Balboa" wasn't ready for adoption yet.

"There is still quite a while to go until he is back to normal but it is such a good sign from the community who are eager to help," she said.

"The family who called up asking to adopt him live out of town but they are foster parents and want the dog to show the children that you can always recover and still be loved just as much.

"It's a great outcome and the dog is loving the special treatment he's getting."

Found covered with blistering red patches from it's ears to it's back, the injured dog was collected last Tuesday by the Gladstone Regional council.

Rocky Balboa has since received antibiotics and fortunately didn't require a skin graph.

"The pound did a great job of taking care of him when they found him," Ms Allison said.

The Calliope dog has been already had offers for adoption from families. Hannah Sbeghen

"He is healing but his leg is still quite raw.

"He copped the worst of it on his legs."

RSPCA Gladstone is calling for a dog bed or medium to large coat for the dog to wear during winter.

"The community have been wonderful and on online discussions they have been asking how they can help," Ms Allison said.