Menu
Login
A resident reported a crocodile sighting to the Department of Environment and Science two weeks after it was seen.
A resident reported a crocodile sighting to the Department of Environment and Science two weeks after it was seen.
News

Calliope Croc reported two weeks after sighting

Tegan Annett
by
18th Jun 2018 5:53 PM | Updated: 19th Jun 2018 8:59 AM

RESIDENTS have been reminded to report crocodile sightings immediately.

A report of a 3m crocodile near the power station on Gladstone Mt Larcom Rd in the Calliope River was made to wildlife officers on June 1, two weeks after the person had seen it.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesperson said given no dangerous behaviour was reported and there had been two weeks between when the animal was seen and it was reported, officers closed the investigation. There have not been any other sightings in the area reported to the department recently.

It was the fifth reported crocodile sighting within the Gladstone region this year.

Other areas the reptiles have been spotted since January include Raglan, The Narrows and twice in the Boyne River.

The spokesperson said the Calliope River is well within known crocodile country and is monitored by wildlife officers.

Permanent croc warning signs are installed in the area.

The area the crocodile was reported in is in a Queensland Crocodile Management Plan area, which means if crocodiles are displaying dangerous behaviour they are targeted for removal.

Report all croc sightings to DES by calling 1300 130 372.

calliope river crocodile department of environment and science
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Broccoli coffee tipped to be the next health food craze

    Broccoli coffee tipped to be the next health food craze

    Food & Entertainment A powder produced from the green vegetable is being touted as a solution to Australia's health problems

    Esk garden fair continues to grow

    Esk garden fair continues to grow

    News It is the third year for the fair.

    Drought funds to give Lockyer Valley relief

    Drought funds to give Lockyer Valley relief

    News Relief funds for the Lockyer Valley are set to increase.

    Learn from two of the region's finest show cooks

    Learn from two of the region's finest show cooks

    News Monnie Raymont and Elsa Joseph will offer their expertise.

    Local Partners