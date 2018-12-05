Menu
Crime

Call for witnesses, dash cam footage of Ipswich assault

4th Dec 2018 4:14 PM

POLICE investigating the alleged assault of a teenage boy in Ipswich last month are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

At 3.30pm on November 26, the boy was confronted by a man and another boy on Lobb St.

After a brief altercation the man and the second boy left the scene in a car.

The teenage boy did not require transport to hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have dash cam footage of it is asked to contact police on 131 444 and quote reference number: QP1802215817.

Investigations are continuing.

Ipswich Queensland Times

