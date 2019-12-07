Caitlyn Jenner’s family a no show as fans rage

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here fans have lashed out after no one greeted Caitlyn Jenner when she was voted off the British version of the show.

The 70-year-old reality star became the first celebrity in history to not be met by a family member or friend after leaving the jungle, upon her elimination overnight.

It came after the tearful campmates got letters from their children and partners on the show, while Caitlyn got a letter from her dogs.

Fans rushed to Twitter to share their feelings about Caitlyn's family woes with the Kardashian/Jenner clan, which used to be rock solid.

Last night, fellow campmate Jacqueline Jossa read out a letter - that was presumably written by Caitlyn's partner and housemate, Sophia Hutchins.

"You are doing such an amazing job in the jungle," she read.

"Show these Brits that American Olympian endurance.

"The dogs and I miss you so much, we decorated the house but Baxter tore the lights off the trees already so it's waiting for you to fix it."

Caitlyn said: "I think in some ways although it's really emotional it does lift the morale and makes you appreciate them so much more when you get out."

Caitlyn Jenner and her daughter Kylie Jenner. Picture: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Glamour

Last week Caitlyn revealed on the show she hadn't spoke to her stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian in "five to six years".

And while she said the majority of her famous family were supportive of her transition, she added Khloe was "p***ed off" and that she wasn't sure what her "issues" were.

But fans of Khloe quickly jumped to her defence, slamming Caitlyn for making her look "transphobic", pointing out Khloe was solely upset about how her mum, Kris Jenner, was treated by Caitlyn in the aftermath of their divorce.

Caitlyn and Kris split in 2014, one year before she publicly came out as transgender.

Khloe has always maintained Caitlyn's 2017 memoir The Secrets Of My Life, was the beginning of their rift, as it painted Kris in a negative light.

The book alleged Kris knew her husband was transgender when they were still together.

Kris has always denied this, saying there were many "lies" in the book.

Khloe accused Caitlyn of "publicly shaming" the family and taking aim at her mum, in a feud that has fans divided.

The Kardashian crew in 2016. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

The former Olympian's stepdaughter Kim Kardashian was the first family member to break her silence on the show on Twitter.

Then Kendall posted about her dad following backlash from fans.

The supermodel took to her Instagram Story to throw her support behind the 70-year-old star.

Sharing a clip of Caitlyn practising Girls Aloud's The Promise routine with Jacqueline Jossa, Adele Roberts, and Nadine Coyle in the jungle, Kendall wrote: "Always rooting for you, strongest person on the planet."

Adding a heart emoji, the brunette beauty hit out at critics as she continued: "Just because I am not posting doesn't mean I'm not supporting. I love my dad! Everyone chill."

