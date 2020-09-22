Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Supplied Editorial Palm Cove resident Mary Watson with sheep trying to come home from the UK
Supplied Editorial Palm Cove resident Mary Watson with sheep trying to come home from the UK
Offbeat

Qld woman’s sheepish ploy to escape UK amid travel bans

by Toby Vue
22nd Sep 2020 10:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CAIRNS woman exiled overseas for the past four months has resorted to a method of coming to Australia not seen since the mid-1800s.

Palm Cove's Mary Watson, aged 84, is desperate to get home from Kew Gardens, near London, as flight after flight has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In limbo, she then decided to take desperate measures.

Remembering that people used to be transported to Australia for stealing sheep and other livestock, she decided to give that a try.

Unfortunately, despite her best efforts at rustling fake sheep, she was unable to find anyone willing to arrest her.

Palm Cove resident Mary Watson, 84, with garden sheep statues in a bid to come home from the UK. Picture: Supplied
Palm Cove resident Mary Watson, 84, with garden sheep statues in a bid to come home from the UK. Picture: Supplied
letterspromo

 

"You do not have to be a genius to work out that many of us will not be home until after Christmas," she said.

"I do blame the Australian government for lack of political will in letting its people return home," she said.

"They cannot claim there is a lack of hotel space for quarantining people."

For Ms Watson, she still asks: "How many sheep do I have to steal to get back home to Australia?"

Originally published as Cairns woman's sheepish ploy to escape UK amid travel bans

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Six degrees above average’: Warmer weather to continue

        Premium Content ‘Six degrees above average’: Warmer weather to continue

        Weather Warmer temperatures are set to continue across the Darling Downs for the next couple of days. Here’s when rain’s coming.

        Drunken dash to Woolies costs Lockyer man his licence

        Premium Content Drunken dash to Woolies costs Lockyer man his licence

        Crime A LOCKYER quarry worker has lost in licence in Gatton after he was caught on his...

        Tributes flow for ‘beautiful mother’ after drowning tragedy

        Premium Content Tributes flow for ‘beautiful mother’ after drowning tragedy

        News 'This breaks my heart, she was a really lovely lady'

        Grocery shocker: Lazy Aussies the reason prices to double

        Premium Content Grocery shocker: Lazy Aussies the reason prices to double

        Employment Jobless Aussies can’t even be paid to move to regions to work