Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police and Court
Police and Court
News

Man arrested on alleged child porn charges

by Alicia Nally
11th Feb 2020 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KEWARRA Beach man has been arrested on alleged child porn charges.

Police searched the 23-year-old man's home on Friday and had previously seized his phone as a result of an unrelated matter on an earlier occasion.

"It will be alleged that images consistent with child exploitation material were located during a subsequent forensic examination of the device," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

"Detectives from the Cairns Child Protection Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at the Kewarra Beach address on Friday.

"Several computers, cameras and other electronic devices were seized during the search. "Officers also allegedly located and seized a telescopic baton."

The man was arrested and charged with one count each of possession of child exploitation

material and possession of a category M weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on February 27.

More Stories

Show More
alleged child porn arrested charges

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Government vows to jail vegan activists

        premium_icon Government vows to jail vegan activists

        Crime THE Queensland Government passed harsh penalties for protesters that unlawfully enter farms, feedlots and abattoirs.

        Council’s massive investment in future recreation

        premium_icon Council’s massive investment in future recreation

        News A rural council has invested more than $1 million in land purchases for future...

        War of words threatens to tear Coalition apart

        premium_icon War of words threatens to tear Coalition apart

        Politics National Party war of words erupts over study for power station.

        FORECAST: Severe storms likely, plus possible flooding

        premium_icon FORECAST: Severe storms likely, plus possible flooding

        News IT just keeps coming. More rain is forecast for our thirsty region. Here’s what...