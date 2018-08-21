Menu
Login
NEWS 7\6\05 Photo of Mental Health Clinic at the Cairns Base Hospital. Photo: Nellie Pratt
NEWS 7\6\05 Photo of Mental Health Clinic at the Cairns Base Hospital. Photo: Nellie Pratt
Health

Mental health unit evacuated after fire

21st Aug 2018 11:20 AM

CAIRNS Hospital's mental health unit has been evacuated following a small fire that broke out in the ward.

Emergency services raced to the scene after a mattress was set alight in the psychiatric intensive care unit shortly after 9.30am.

A Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said staff and patients responded immediately to the small blaze.

She said the unit was evacuated, with staff and patients moved to a safe and secure zone

"Emergency services were on the scene very quickly," she said.

"After the area is safe and cleaned, patients will return within the next few hours."

Top Stories

    School calls on community to attend the fete

    School calls on community to attend the fete

    News The kids and the young at heart will be kept busy with the mega slide, super swing, cup and saucer, hot rod cars and a clown castle.

    • 21st Aug 2018 1:30 PM
    Non-complying roadside bins to get slapped with stickers

    Non-complying roadside bins to get slapped with stickers

    News Keep the correct rubbish rubbish in the bin

    Big names of netball to coach in the Lockyer

    Big names of netball to coach in the Lockyer

    News Newly appointed Diamonds coach will attend the All Stars Clinic.

    Furry friend gives veteran purpose in life

    Furry friend gives veteran purpose in life

    News Without the assistance dog Ms O'Donohue wouldn't leave her home.

    Local Partners