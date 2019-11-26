Qld doctor ‘blown away’ by support after cancer returns

THE wider community has opened its heart to help a Redlynch mother-of-three fighting the biggest battle of her life.

Last week, Doctor Sarah Reeve received devastating news from a regular blood test.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago, she was told her cancer markers had significantly increased.

Dr Reeve said the news was a complete shock.

"I was extremely upset because we thought everything had been going really well," she said.

"My cancer markers had been going down and scans had been clear.

"It came out of the blue."

Her family were in equal shock upon hearing the news.

"It has affected my kids," Dr Reeve said.

Cairns nurse and mother-of-three Sarah Reeve will go back to the United States after blood tests revealed cancer markers are persisting.

During her first round of cancer treatment, Dr Reeve travelled to the United States for targeted immunotherapy.

She said the specific treatment she needed was not available in Australia.

Dr Reeve has also previously had a double mastectomy.

In just 18 hours, a GoFundMe campaign raised more than $6000.

Dr Reeve said the community's support has been unbelievable.

"I am blown away," she said.

More than $6000 has been raised in less than a day to support Cairns mum Dr Sarah Reeve battle cancer in the United States. Pictured with children Emma, 8, Leah, 3, and Jessica, 5.

"I was looking at it yesterday and I was in tears.

Dr Reeve, through her close friend Victoria Jennings, is hoping to fundraise $40,000 to fully cover costs.

The family has already sourced $55,000 towards the cost of treatment.

"I can't believe that everyone cares so much - they have so much love for me and they've encouraged me," she said.