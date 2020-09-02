AFL player accused of grooming underage girls

ALLEGATIONS of an AFL Cairns footballer grooming underage girls have been referred to the league's governing body's integrity unit.

A Manunda Hawks player has been accused of asking underage girls for photos of their bodies on social media, with members of one alleged victim's family posting screenshots of the alleged conversations on social media.

The head of the AFL's integrity unit in Melbourne has been in contact with local officials in Far North Queensland about the allegations.

"It is a police matter that we have referred to the AFL ­integrity unit," AFL Cairns operations manager Craig Lees said.

AFL Queensland officials became aware of the allegations late on Monday and referred the situation to their chief executive Dean Warren.

A Cairns woman made the allegations on social media, claiming the player first sent photos to girls and then asked if they would like to make money by sending him photos of themselves in return.

Manunda Hawks president Garry Hartrick was yet to speak to the player on Tuesday afternoon.

"If there is something that is inappropriate or unlawful, the police will be informed of it and it will go through those channels," Mr Hartrick said.

"We appreciate and support that if there is an issue, then it needs to be looked at by the police.

"As a football club, we will be guided by the AFL and their integrity unit and we will abide by what they say.

"Our job as a club will be to support the individual and his mental health as well," Mr Hartrick said.

