Cafe owners feel pressure to restart dine-in options

UP IN THE AIR: Barb’s Kitchen Fernvale owner Barbara Frohloff said she was yet to decide whether to re-open her cafe for dine in customers on the weekend. Picture: Dominic Elsome

CAFE owners are facing a difficult decision – whether or not to reopen dining rooms on the weekend, with restrictions to be eased from Saturday.

From May 16, dining in at restaurants, pubs and clubs will be permitted with a maximum of 10 people allowed.

While initially billed as a boost for local business, the restrictions on the number of people allowed to dine in are forcing businesses to weigh up whether or not it’s worth it.

In Fernvale, Barb’s Kitchen owner Barbara Frohloff said she was yet to make a decision about opening her cafe for diners.

“We’re debating that at the moment because it is very hard to police,” Mrs Frohloff said.

“How do you serve someone a meal if you have to stay 1.5m away from them? Do you throw the meal at them?”



Mrs Frohloff said the biggest issue was the limited number of patrons, which she said was not only financially difficult, but raised questions about how to enforce it.

“Is it viable to open for just the 10? It’s just not worth it, I don’t think,” she said.

“And you might be upsetting customers because someone is going to miss out.”

It’s a similar predicament for Gatton cafe Thirty Three’s owner Carol Dallinger.

She has made the decision to trial opening for dine-in customers, but said she felt she had little choice.

With other cafes in the area opening for dine-in, Ms Dallinger said she was worried she would lose business if she didn’t do the same.

“If others are going to be doing dine-in – I’m pretty sure I’ll have to follow suit,” Ms Dallinger said.

Both owners agreed the decision to allow cafe and restaurants to open for dine-in service had been made too soon.

“I wish they just left it takeaway until they just let us open fully,” Ms Dallinger said.

