FUNDRAISING: Floating Cafe Grantham owner Tabitha Drescher will be going under the clippers on March 17 as part of the World's Greatest Shave.
News

Cafe owner ready to give up her locks again

Dominic Elsome
by
19th Feb 2019 11:42 AM

WHEN Tabitha Drescher loses her locks next month, it won't be for the first time.

The owner of the Floating Cafe Grantham is hosting a World's Greatest Shave event in March and will be leading by example as one of those shaving their head.

This will mark the second time Ms Drescher has let the clippers do the work for the important cause.

She first took part in the annual fundraising event after a close friend had a cancer scare.

"If shaving my head can help raise money for other people, I don't mind not having hair,” Ms Drescher said.

"It's a good cause.”

But she won't be going it alone, with another two volunteers ready to say goodbye to their manes.

The fundraising event on Sunday, March 17, starting at 1pm, will be raising funds as part of Team J&J, in addition to the team's main event held on the Saturday.

Ms Drescher said the Grantham event was about reaching as many people as possible.

"We decided to do an event out this way to involve more people,” she said.

"A bit more promotion and raise a bit more money for them.”

The event at the cafe will also feature markets, face painting, raffles and hair colouring.

Ms Drescher said they were still seeking volunteers to brave the shave and anyone interested should contact the cafe.

floating cafe grantham lockyer valley shave for a cure tabitha drescher team j and j worlds greatest shave
Gatton Star

