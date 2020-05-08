Cafe and conference centre closed by council

FOLLOWING a decision made during a special meeting of the Lockyer Valley Regional Council today, the Staging Post cafe and Lockyer Valley Conference Centre will cease operations until further notice.

In line with the Federal Government restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Council closed both sites in late March.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said during that time the hospitality industry throughout the valley had taken a considerable hit to their business operations.

“The hospitality industry has been undoubtedly one of the hardest hit sectors due to the COVID-19 restrictions,” she said.

“For Council to re-open once restrictions are lifted and be in direct competition with so many businesses who are trying to recoup losses, would be remiss of us as an organisation.”

Since the locations were closed, staff involved in the operations have been redeployed to other sections of Council.

“So many local hospitality businesses will need the time and support of our region’s residents and visitors to re-establish and I encourage all residents, where possible, to support local during this time,” Cr Milligan said.

“It doesn’t have to be a meal – even a coffee will be appreciated and, importantly, it will help local business and the region’s economy to get back on track,” Mayor Milligan said.

While acknowledging the facility had faced ongoing challenges to being financially viable, including significantly higher wage costs than other hospitality businesses, Mayor Milligan said the centre had provided a key function and meeting venue for the region including hosting numerous weddings, conferences and school formals.

“A future options analysis report will be presented to Council at a later date, which will allow Council to consider the most appropriate options for the ongoing use and management of these facilities,” she said.

For further information, contact Council on 1300 005 872 or visit www.lockyervalley.qld.gov.au