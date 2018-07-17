Menu
The woman threw her keys on to the highway in a bid to thwart the carjackers.
Crime

Woman’s daring move in highway carjacking

by Tracey Ferrier
17th Jul 2018 12:51 PM

THREE men who crashed a stolen car into a truck have escaped after carjacking a woman who stopped to help them north of Brisbane.

The men were in a stolen black Kia hatchback that hit a truck on the Bruce Highway at Caboolture about 5.30am.

A woman who saw the crash stopped to help, but when she approached the men they demanded the keys to her car.

She refused to hand them over and threw them on to the highway, but one of the men made a risky dash onto the road to retrieve them.

They then sped off in the womanâ€™s car, leaving her stranded on the side of the highway.

The men remain on the run in her Hyundai Santa Fe with Queensland registration 190 KEB.

