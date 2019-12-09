Byron gets ‘first Australian’ boozy kombucha tasting room

Byron Bay will soon get the 'first ever' alcoholic kombucha tasting room, in Australia.

A POPULAR fermented probiotic drink is about to get a whole lot more exciting when 'Australia's first' alcoholic kombucha tasting room opens in Byron Bay.

With the official opening of The Butcha Shed next Friday, Dirty Bucha uses the best spirits of the Byron area, like Brookie's Gin, to mix with their Bucha Of Byron kombucha to make The Dirty Bucha -- "Australia's first kombucha and premium spirits range".

To help showcase both offerings, the doors of the former Stone & Wood brewery (now known as The Bucha Shed) will be open this summer for tours and tastings.

The Bucha Shed has been producing top quality kombucha for sale across Australia over the past four years.

Founders Paul Tansley, Cam MacFarlane and James Mackinnon -- who left behind careers working for some of the world's biggest beverage brands to work on this passion project -- said the recent launch of The Dirty Bucha has been the catalyst to open the doors to the public, and offer people a full kombucha experience.

"We're excited about giving people the opportunity to see what our Bucha and Dirty Bucha is all about," Byron local Tansley said.

"We want people to touch, taste and take part in the brewing process, have some fun and enjoy a few tasting paddles."

Produced in partnership with Stone & Wood brewers, The Bucha Shed tap-list will include:

•Dirty Bucha: Botanical Gin & Lemon Myrtle Kombucha, Premium Vodka & Tropical Kombucha

•Bucha of Byron Kombucha: Original, Lemon Myrtle, Ginger and Tropical

•Sneaky Bucha: Beer & Kombucha

•Ongoing innovative and experimental flavours

The Bucha Shed is also available to hire for events and private functions.

Find the tasting room at 4 Boronia Place, Byron Bay from 11am until 5pm (Fridays and Saturdays) and on request.

If you can't get to the Bucha Shed in Byron, the Dirty Bucha is now available nationally in BWS stores, and The Bucha of Byron is available nationally in 7-Eleven stores.