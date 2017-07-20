Buzza starting to fulfil his huge potential in AFL

BIG FUTURE: Gatton product Wylie Buzza kicks one of his two goals on debut for the Geelong Cats during the round-15 match against the Greater Western Sydney Giants on July 1.

AUSSIE RULES: Since making his AFL debut at the start of the month, Gatton product Wylie Buzza has quickly made his mark on the league.

His two goals on debut for the Geelong Cats in a dramatic draw with the Greater Western Sydney Wanderers marked the next stage of a journey in the game that began with the Lockyer Valley Demons.

Buzza made the switch from rugby league as a 15-year-old and played his first season of Aussie rules under the tutelage of Demons coach Tony Bowers.

He would go on to play only one season for the club on the under-16 side, with the team not carrying on the following year, but it was his first step on the path towards competing at the very top level.

"He could play all kinds of sports. At the time he was still digging around trying to find the one he liked,” Bowers said.

"He was one of those kids - once he put his mind to it, he could be good at it.”

Bowers, who now coaches at the Ipswich Eagles, saw his immense potential right away as a teenager but didn't ever expect to see him on the TV in an AFL guernsey.

"I believed he had the ability to play QAFL in Brisbane, but you don't think that far ahead in our local league,” Bowers said.

"He was always polite, always asked questions when he needed to - the type of kid you love to come through your ranks at some time.

"A lot of tall guys are good at one thing... but he had everything. He can almost run around like a rover, he's so agile.”

In his two AFL games so far, Bowers believed his former player had shown enough to prove his worth at the top level but that he still had plenty of room to grow further.

"He doesn't look out of place,” he said.

"I'm stoked, not just for me but for the club and the Lockyer Valley. We can show that we can turn out those players.

"It just goes to show what you can achieve if you've got the hunger and the heart.”

He recalls the moment he saw Buzza for the first time in a couple of years, after he was drafted into the AFL in 2015.

"While he wasn't scrawny, he wasn't bulked up like he is at the moment,” he said.

"After the draft, I had not seen him for a couple of years, he was like twice the size, he had really bulked up. I didn't recognise him at first except for his hair.

"Hats off him to, he's worked hard.”