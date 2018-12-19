Buying locally has its rewards

WIN-WIN: Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann with Gatton Star advertising manager Bruce Horrocks for the final Town Proud 2018 draw.

A CAMPAIGN designed to encourage shopping local has done just that - and rewarded shoppers in the process.

This year's Town Proud competition was the most successful in its five years, according to Gatton Star manager Bruce Horrocks.

"Entries were way up on last year because we actually had to get a bigger bin to hold all the entries in,” Mr Horrocks said.

"This competition is important to give our retailers the opportunity to compete against online and out-of-town retailers during the Christmas season.”

Mr Horrocks said the message for shoppers was clear - check with your local businesses first and you will be glad you did.

"The retailers I spoke to said foot traffic in their stores had increased and there were shoppers in their stores they had not seen before,” he said.

"Our businesses have a great range of stock and are on par with the bigger cities, but the service is far superior.”

The final Town Proud draw was held on Friday at Somerset Regional Council's Esk administration office, with Mayor Graeme Lehmann having the honour of drawing three lucky local shoppers.

The three final winners each received a $1000 shopping spree to spend locally.

Cr Lehmann said it was a great initiative encouraging residents to be town proud and shop locally.

"We have some great businesses in our region and it is vital we support small businesses so our regions prosper,” Cr Lehmann said.

"Somerset Regional Council was proud to again be a major sponsor.”

In total, there were six winners across the Lockyer Valley and Somerset region who each won $1000.

Mr Horrocks thanked the major sponsors who helped make the competition possible.

Town Proud winners: