Butchers kept busy ahead of backyard Aussie Day barbecues

AUSTRALIA Day is this weekend, and with it comes the promise of sizzling meat and delectable aromas as barbecues across the country get fired up.

For Gatton Meat Centre owner Joel Schmidt, this means big demand for everything he has on offer.

“Anything to do with a barbecue is popular at the moment,” he said.

“Snags, rissoles, steaks, and all of the lamb cuts, since that’s what they always advertise a lot this time of year.”

Snack foods were also in high demand.

“All of your party stuff, the kabanas and nibblies,” Mr Schmidt said.

He said the increased demand for these foods was to be expected for January.

“That’s how it’s been in the past, and we’re not expecting it to be any different this year.”