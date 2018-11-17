Butchers carve up moes for November charity

The Gatton Meat Centre team are participating in Movember.

JOEL Schmidt has never grown facial hair, so he gave himself a head start for this month's Movember campaign.

He has joined five of his colleagues at the Gatton Meat Centre to grow moustaches for Movember.

It is the first time the Gatton butcher has participated in the fundraiser.

"All the lads can grow facial hair quite well, so we thought we would all do it," Mr Schmidt said.

"We have done little bits of fundraising but it's the first time our business has all gotten together to fundraise."

For the month of November, the team has taken on special 'mo-names' that match their personality.

Mr Schmidt, the mo-tivator will be joined by Ivan Mo-lat, Tony Mo-tanna, David Atten-mo and Mo-rio for the fundraiser.

To give back to their supporters, the Gatton Meat Centre is adding everyone who donates into a weekly draw to win a $50 meat tray.

You can also contribute to the Gatton Meat Centre's fundraising efforts online by clicking here and visiting the Movemeber website.

Are you participating in Movember and fundraising for men's health? Let us know by emailing ali.kuchel@gattonstar.com.au