Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Authorities are investigating the grisly discovery of a dismembered dugong on a beach this morning.
Authorities are investigating the grisly discovery of a dismembered dugong on a beach this morning.
Crime

Butchered animals found on beach

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
28th Oct 2020 6:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Authorities are investigating the grisly discovery of a dismembered dugong on a Townsville beach this morning.

A local resident made the shocking find on a beach in the Cape Pallarenda Conservation Park, and the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) is now investigating.

It is thought that the dugong - a protected species - was killed last night and dismembered on site.

The dugong's head is believed to have been removed, and the body disembowelled.

Compliance rangers are investigating as it is an offence to take a protected species.

Several dismembered sharks were also found nearby.

Dugongs are protected under the Australian Government's Environment Protection and Biodiversity Act 1999 (EPBC Act), which lists them as marine and migratory species.

Dugongs are regularly sighted in the waters off Townsville, and the animals feed in the seagrass meadows found within the coastal waters of Cleveland Bay.

Anyone with information is urged to contact QPWS on the wildlife hotline 1300 130 372

Originally published as Butchered animals found on beach

animal cruelty dugong shark

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Millions owed: Qld’s biggest construction company collapses

        Premium Content Millions owed: Qld’s biggest construction company collapses

        Business Queensland’s construction industry has been battered by COVID and widespread uncertainty, and now some of the biggest company liquidations can be exposed.

        Woman collides with pole on Warrego Hwy

        Premium Content Woman collides with pole on Warrego Hwy

        News A WOMAN has been taken to hospital following a traffic accident on the highway.

        Candidates reveal what they will do for Lockyer if elected

        Premium Content Candidates reveal what they will do for Lockyer if elected

        Politics WANT to know what the candidates will do if they are elected? Here’s their...

        Woman taken to watchhouse, banned from visiting local pubs

        Premium Content Woman taken to watchhouse, banned from visiting local pubs

        News A WOMAN has been busted by police at a local watering hole, and told not to return...