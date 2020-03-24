Butcher-turned-candidate to carve up on election day

A SOMERSET butcher is hoping to carve up the field on election day and bring transparency and accountability to the council.

David McInally is running in this week’s council elections and plans to bring “passion for the region” to the council chamber if elected.

“I see if you want your own children to be living here and working in the area – it’s good to work together towards prosperity,” Mr McInally said.

A butcher by trade, he’s successfully run the family business for a number of years and put his hand up due to concerns surrounding the direction of council.

“I can see the future growth in the area and prosperity, and I’m concerned how it is being administrated,” he said.

He pledged to be a “strong voice” in the council chamber.

He said improving the region’s roads would be a major challenge in the next four years – but a vital one to overcome.

“So much produce is carried on the roads,” he said. “And also, that will open up the tourism in the area.”

Tourism was also a major are he hoped to work on – including working to help bring the 2032 Olympics to southeast Queensland.

But smaller projects would also be high on the agenda, including maintaining roadside views and providing more stopping areas for visitors to boost numbers.

“Such outcomes are possible and without having to incur huge debts,” he said.

“Somerset could be our place of prosperity on the doorstep to the world.”