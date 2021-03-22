Menu
Hayden Johnson pleaded guilty to three drug offences in the Gatton Magistrates Court on March 22, 2021. Photo: Facebook.
Crime

BUSTED: Skate park pot user busted driving while on drugs

Hugh Suffell
22nd Mar 2021 3:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Helidon man has told police he had been using drugs before he was intercepted driving while cannabis was in his system.

Hayden David Johnson pleaded guilty to three charges in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 22, - driving while a drug was in his system, possessing property used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

In court, police prosecutor senior constable Chris Willson said Johnson was intercepted driving on School Street at Helidon on January 26.

A Helidon man told police he had been using drugs before he was intercepted driving while cannabis was in his system.
Police conducted a roadside drug test that confirmed the presence of drugs in Johnson’s system.

A certificate of analysis confirmed the presence of cannabis in Johnson’s saliva.

A search of his vehicle also located a large box that contained a glass water pipe, cone piece and cotton buds.

Senior constable Willson said Johnson admitted to police he had been smoking cannabis at a Withcott skate park before getting behind the wheel.

The Andersens Flooring employee was given the opportunity to defend his actions in court, which he declined.

Magistrate Howard Osborne fined Johnson $400 referred to SPER for the drug driving offence and disqualified him from driving for one month.

Johnson was fined a further $250 referred to SPER for the two drugs charges.

Convictions were recorded.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

