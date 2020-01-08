BUSTED: Man nabbed after string of petrol station smash and grabs

ONE NABBED: A man has been arrested by police in relation to a string of petrol station break-ins, but the hunt for his side kick is continuing.

POLICE have arrested a 32-year-old Rosewood man in relation to a series of break and enters at various petrol stations.

The man, who is in custody, allegedly broke into three petrol stations across Kilcoy, Beerwah and Toogoolawah between midnight and 3am on Monday morning.

Toogoolawah Police and the Ipswich Property Team worked to track the culprits down, finding the Rosewood man only hours after the crime took place.

Toogoolawah Officer in Charge Sergeant John Cumner said the man was arrested on Monday afternoon.

“It was a pretty swift response,” Sgt Cumner said.

“Both men were identified just after lunch on Monday – which is a pretty good response since the matter only occurred earlier that morning.”

SMASHED GLASS: The door to Peter Barnes' petrol station had been kicked in when two people ransacked the shop.

He said the men had gone to great lengths to disguise themselves but the effort had been in vain.

“(They made sure) not to leave any trace evidence however we’ve certainly been able to identify them and the vehicle involved,” he said.

“They were covered head to toe with clothing and gloves.”

Sgt Cumner said two 32-year-old men had broken into the petrol stations, including a United Service Station in Kilcoy, a Shell in Beerwah and a BP in Toogoolawah, while travelling in a stolen Toyota Prado.

The Rosewood man will be appearing in the Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police are still searching for the second man.

