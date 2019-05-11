BUSTED: Home raids take down drug network

CRACK DOWN: Ongoing drug enforcement operation "Operation Romeo Monument” has uncovered several key suspects living within the Western Downs.

AUTHORITIES have managed to locate and charge five Western Downs residents believed to be involved in the production and possession of illicit drugs.

10 search warrants were executed across Tara, Chinchilla and surrounding areas on May 8 and 9 as part of an ongoing drug enforcement operation named "Operation Romeo Monument".

The warrants were the result of a joint operation between the Dalby Criminal Investigation Branch and the Rural Major Organised Crime Squad assisted by local General Duties officers.

The 10 warrants resulted in five offenders charged with a total of 11 offences, ranging from drug production, drug possession, possession of drug utensils/syringes and unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of explosives (ammunition).

The charges include:

A 45-year-old Chinchilla woman will appear in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court, charged with possession of dangerous drugs & fail to take reasonable care in respect to syringes.

A 32-year-old Chinchilla man will appear in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court, charged with possession of dangerous drugs

A 47-year-old Chinchilla woman will appear in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court, charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of explosives & fail to take reasonable care in respect to syringes.

A 52-year-old Tara man will appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court, charged with possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of firearms & possession of explosives.

A 76-year-old Tara woman will appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court, charged with production of dangerous drugs, supply of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drugs.

Police are continuing to investigate a large number of property items that were recovered believed to be stolen, including stolen vehicles, unlawful possession of firearms, production and possession of dangerous drugs & drug supply as result of these searches.

Detective Inspector Mat Kelly said these types of operations were random in nature.

"These operations, supported by local intelligence and valuable information from across the community, will continue to be executed across the South West District," he said.

"By disrupting criminal behaviour in this way, we aim to deter future offending."