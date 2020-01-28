BUSTED: 13 Lockyer drug drivers named and shamed

NAME AND SHAME: Thirteen drivers caugth drink or drug driving in the region recently named and shamed.

NAME AND SHAME: Thirteen drivers caugth drink or drug driving in the region recently named and shamed.

EACH week, Gatton Magistrates Court fills with people facing drink or drug driving charges.

Some are only a little over the limit and others didn’t realise how long substances stuck around in their systems.

But many offenders plead guilty to readings well above the legal limit and others are blatantly high when they’re caught – putting the lives of others on the road at risk.

In an attempt to help deter the problem, the Gatton Star has made a list of names of those caught driving above the legal limit in the past few months.

Tammara Hawkins was caught drug driving November 24, 2019.

She was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

No conviction was recorded.

Kristie Payne was caught drug and drink driving on October 5, 2019.

She was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for eight months.

Paul Hutchinson Reakes was caught drug driving on September 15, 2019.

He was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction was not recorded.

Grahame Fry was caught drug driving on December 2, 2019.

He was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for three months.

No conviction was recorded.

Stewart Beel was caught drink driving on August 31, 2019.

He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for a month.

No conviction was recorded.

Daniel Stewart was caught drug driving on December 2, 2019.

He was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for four months.

His conviction was recorded.

Adam Brett was caught drug driving on October 5, 2019.

He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for a month.

A conviction was recorded.

Rebecca O’Brien was caught drug driving on September 16, 2019.

She was served a six month term of probation, with drug diversion and disqualified from driving for a month.

Terry Davies was caught drug driving on October 15, 2019.

He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction was recorded.

Catherine Ovenden was caught drink driving on November 9, 2019.

He was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Her conviction was recorded.

Raymond Raddatz was caught drink driving on January 1, 2020.

He was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for four months.

No conviction was recorded.

Matthew Bardsley was caught drinking driving on September 28, 2019.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

A conviction was recorded.