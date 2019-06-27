Businesses welcome prison's economic boost

Minister for Corrective Services Mark Ryan, with Spano's Supa IGA store manager Jason Rayner and Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan at the announcement of $620 million for the second stage of the Southern Queensland Correctional Centre.

THE $620 million Gatton prison expansion will provide the Lockyer Valley an economic boost, Spano's Supa IGA Gatton store manager Jason Rayner has said.

On Wednesday, the Gatton supermarket welcomed the government's announcement it that it was committing Stage 2 of the expansion of the Southern Queensland Correctional Centre.

"There'll definitely be benefits for us here in Gatton,” Mr Rayner said.

"It'll give us a boost. It'll give the whole community a boost.”

Local businesses, which have been suffering due to the drought, will bear the brunt of this boom, as more people will enter the community to contribute to the local economy.

As well as supporting local businesses, this move will bring financial and employment opportunities to the growing region.

"We'll get about 400 jobs during construction, 500 jobs once complete,” Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan said.

"It'll bring opportunities for business and services, so I think it's a really positive thing for our community.”

Minister for Correctional Services Mark Ryan made the announcement and said the goal of the $620 million project was to expand the facility, increasing the capacity of the prison.

"This investment will deliver around 1000 cells, which will relieve some pressure throughout the corrective services system.” Mark said.