FUNDING: Small businesses who missed out on the first lot of the State Government’s economic recovery grants will have another chance.
Businesses urged to get in quick on COVID recovery funds

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
17th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
A SECOND round of funding will soon be available from the Queensland Government’s Small Business Adaption Grant Program.

The program offers grants of $2000 to $10,000 to support small businesses that were closed or detrimentally affected by coronavirus restrictions.

Initially offered in May, the funding for the first round of the program was exhausted in just three days, with many operators missing out on their chance for financial support.

Thanks to lobbying from Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland and other bodies, a further $100 million has been allocated for the second round of grants.

Half of the funds have been specifically earmarked for use by businesses in regional areas outside of South East Queensland.

The remaining funds are open to applicants in the following local government areas:

  • Lockyer Valley Regional Council
  • Somerset Regional Council
  • Scenic Rim Regional Council
  • Toowoomba Regional Council
  • Ipswich City Council
  • Brisbane City Council
  • City of Gold Coast
  • Logan City Council
  • Moreton Bay Regional Council
  • Noosa Shire Council
  • Redlands City Council
  • Sunshine Coast Council

To be eligible for a share of the funds, a business must be based in Queensland, and be able to demonstrate that it was closed or inconvenienced by coronavirus, including evidence of a decline of at least 30 per cent over one month or more, since restrictions came into effect on March 23.

The business must also have 20 or fewer employees (not including the business owners), with a payroll of less than $1.3 million.

A full list of successful applicants for Round 1 of the program has not been released, but those who received funds will be ineligible for Round 2.

Those who applied for Round 1 but have not received any contact are advised they were likely unsuccessful, and will be able to submit a new application for Round 2.

Grant recipients will be able to use the money for covering operational and capital costs, financial or legal advice to keep the business going, strategic planning and business coaching, and retraining or upskilling employees.

The money cannot be used to cover salaries, wage expenses, or superannuation for employees, the purchase of business assets such as stock, vehicles, and machinery, or to cover the cost of goods or services purchased, or any payments made, prior to March 23.

Applications open on July 1, and those interested are urged to have an application ready ahead of time to ensure they don’t miss out.

Further information and application documents can be found here: https://www.business.qld.gov.au/starting-business/advice-support/grants/adaption

