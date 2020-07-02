Businesses reap rewards from virus shop local campaign

A shop local campaign has boosted the Lockyer economy, business owners have reported.

A LOCKYER business owner has reported a surge in customers after the chamber of commerce introduced a shop local campaign during the coronavirus pandemic.

Glen Kluck, who owns Shoe Collections in Gatton, said prior to the campaign, his business had been severely impacted by restrictions and lockdown.

“It had impacted about half our sales for the month, then all of a sudden we were back again,” Mr Kluck said.

The shop local initiative run by the Lockyer Chamber of Commerce and Industry encouraged residents to shop locally with 80 different registered business.

Lockyer Chamber of Commerce and Industry secretary Mark Newton.

By spending their money at a local store, customers then went into the draw to win one of two $100 Lockyer Valley gift cards each week.

Mr Kluck said he had never seen so many locals shopping in Gatton.

“Everyone was happy to put their name down, it was totally different to most campaigns,” he said.

“I think people wanted to shop locally to help the local businesses.”

The Lockyer Valley-specific gift cards are linked to the 80-plus businesses registered with the chamber of commerce.

Chamber secretary Mark Newton said the aim of the campaign was to raise awareness for locals to support local business during a tough time – and make sure their support was ongoing.

“We used the Lockyer Valley gift card so the money stayed local and helped encouraged local shopping,” he said.

“We weren’t quite sure how it would go, some businesses thought it helped, the others thought it raised awareness.”

Mr Newton said it was the first campaign run by the chamber, but the cards had been used for other promotions such as the Christmas carnival.

“Business in the Lockyer is mixed from what we hear, some are really busy, others are the opposite,” he said.

