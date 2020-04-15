Business refutes rumours it’s closing down

GOING STRONG: Vandy's Water Solutions has actually had a rise in customers as more people search for ways to be productive while stuck at home.

GOING STRONG: Vandy's Water Solutions has actually had a rise in customers as more people search for ways to be productive while stuck at home.

A MASSIVE clearance sale has led to concerns a well-known local business may be closing up shop, but the manager has put the rumours to rest.

Established in 2006, Vandy's Water Solutions in Gatton offers a plethora of products ranging from kitchen and bathroom wares to plumbing parts and outdoor equipment.

For several weeks, signs have been in front of the store announcing a massive clearance sale with all items discounted, some even below cost.

The timing of the sale, at a moment when many businesses have been struggling, led some to fear it may be the end of the cherished brand, but manager Mitchell Harm has clarified the situation.

"We're not closing down at all, we're just relocating. Unfortunately things turned out for the worst here with the lease negotiations," he said.

"We're moving along to the next place and we'll hopefully do bigger and better there. We're just trying to minimise what we've got to move with us, that's all."

It will be the second time the business has relocated, having moved into its current premises only about five months ago.

Though many businesses have been suffering due to travel and gathering restrictions, the current situation has actually led to an unexpected rise in business at Vandy's.

"We're probably the busiest we've been at the moment. When everyone's home, they're looking to do stuff around the house," Mr Harm said.

"They've been coming in for plumbing stuff, your normal PVC and downpipes, we've even been selling a little bit of bathroom stuff."

The move will likely take place in a month's time, although the location of the new premises hasn't yet been decided.

In the meantime, customers looking to carry out home improvement can take advantage of the discounts on offer during the sale.

Mr Harm gave his assurance the Vandy's brand would remain a familiar sight in Gatton.

"We're still strong, we're still happy and we're going to try to stay local as best as we can," he said.