Business owner faces court for fire safety breaches

MAYLA Patterson has again faced court for alleged fire safety breaches in her backpacker accommodation located in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions.

Last week Ms Patterson faced Gatton Magistrates Court on nine different charges relating to fire safety installation maintenance, fire safety management plans and failure to display fire safety signs.

Ms Patterson has been linked to at least three houses and four units in the Gatton area but when approached by the Gatton Star she refused to confirm which properties were being investigated.

The charge sheet shows four charges linked to at least one undisclosed Lake Atkinson address and five charges to at least one Gatton address.

Ms Patterson said five charges were dropped last week and she planned to plead not guilty to the remaining four.

In 2017, the Gatton woman was fined $50,000 and given a suspended jail sentence after pleading guilty to 40breaches of fire safety regulations.

She was also fined $15,000 plus $1000 costs in 2013 for 47 offences and $10,000 plus $5000 costs in August 2015 on 10 breaches.

Ms Patterson has not been required to enter any pleas to the charges at this stage.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services inspector and compliance and prosecution unit manager Mark Halverson said the appropriate fire precautions must be taken to ensure the safety of occupants.

"The fire service actively conducts inspections and investigates complaints and any information received," Insp Halverson said.

Ms Patterson will nextfront Gatton Magistrates Court on Friday,April 15.