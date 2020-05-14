Menu
FIX IT: Kilcoy Chamber of Commerce head Bronwyn Davies said the export bans had businesses “scared”.
Business leader warns export bans threaten whole community

Dominic Elsome
14th May 2020 10:00 AM
A KILCOY business leader has warned it’s not just agriculture that will be affected by Chinese export bans.

Kilcoy Chamber of Commerce president Bronwyn Davies said news the Chinese Government had placed a 30-day export ban on products from Kilcoy Global Foods was deeply troubling and would have ripple effects across the region.

“I’ve been out talking to some of the businesses that will be directly affected by it this morning, and they are very scared,” Ms Davies said.

“A lot of these people that work there are local people, they have invested their future here.”

The bans, applied to four abattoirs across the country, were blamed on technical issues with labelling but there have been suggestions the bans are retaliation by the Chinese government for Australia calling for an independent inquiry into the origins of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Ms Davies said the bans could affect more than just meatworks and their employees.

Many businesses that provide services to KGF could be hit, which would have flow-on effects to businesses along the supply chain.

“It could be massive for our region, because it’s not just us affected – it’s Dalby, it’s Toowoomba, the areas around us would be heavily impacted,” Ms Davies said.

She said a solution needed to be found, and fast.

“They’ve got to get over this. They have to find a solution to this, they just have to,” she said.

