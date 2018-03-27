Menu
Login
News

Business leader says mayor should step aside

Logan mayor Luke Smith says he will vigorously defend charges laid by the CCC. Picture: Annette Dew
Logan mayor Luke Smith says he will vigorously defend charges laid by the CCC. Picture: Annette Dew

BUSINESS leaders have called on the mayor of Logan, south of Brisbane, to step aside amid allegations he corruptly received a speedboat boat from a Chinese developer.

Queensland's Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has ruled out removing mayor Luke Smith from his post, saying it's up to him to decide if he can continue.

But Logan Chamber of Commerce secretary Stewart Fleming says Smith should leave his posts while the allegations are dealt with.

"I think we need strong leadership," Mr Fleming told ABC radio.
"Even (if he's) not guilty he's going to have a lot to deal with and I think it's probably unfair to expect the man to defend himself and continue to face internal battles."

Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission alleges Smith lied to its Operation Belcarra, which was investigating alleged corruption in the March 2016 council elections.

The 48-year-old has been charged with official corruption, failing to correct his council register of interests and two counts of perjury.

Logan Mayor Luke Smith, left, leaving the Beenleigh watchhouse with his lawyer.
Logan Mayor Luke Smith, left, leaving the Beenleigh watchhouse with his lawyer.

The CCC found the company Logan Futures created an "artificial separation" between Smith and his financial backers, which reduced the transparency of donations.

The company was set up to direct donations and pay campaign expenses and received $377,883 from dozens of property developers and businesses.

The ABC has reported that the charges against Smith relate to a speedboat given to him by a Chinese developer which he later sold.

Acting on the watchdog's recommendation, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in October introduced legislation banning political donations from property developers, which is due to be voted on in state parliament by May.

Smith is scheduled to front Beenleigh Magistrates Court on April 17. He is expected to contest the charges.

Smith did not respond to phone calls yesterday, but released a statement that he would vigorously defend the charges.

Topics:  corruption logan mayor

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Queensland biosecurity strategy revealed in Lockyer

Queensland biosecurity strategy revealed in Lockyer

Blueprint to strengthen Queensland's biosecurity announced at Grantham.

Queen's Baton Relay is the chance to highlight local heroes

Ann Bichel of Forest Hill is one of 18 Lockyer Valley locals who will carry the Queen's Baton Relay through Gatton tomorrow.

Local heroes will carry the baton through Gatton on Thursday.

John O'Brien found a home in Gatton

FAREWELL: Close to 1000 people farewelled John O'Brien at a service on Friday after he passed away on March 16.

John O'Brien passed away on Friday, March 16.

Lockyer Valley choir seeking right balance

LEADING MAN: Choirmaster of the Lockyer Valley's Something to Sing About Choir Gary Young leads practice at the Tabeel Church.

The Lockyer Valley choir are seeking more male members.

Local Partners