Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Chris Raciti, Jenny Kim, Jessica Lord and James Choi.
Chris Raciti, Jenny Kim, Jessica Lord and James Choi.
Business

International business booming for Aussie brewery

Rhylea Millar
4th Mar 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POPULAR Bundaberg brand has been crowned winner of business growth, after achieving a 50 per cent sales increase in an international market.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks received the award at the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Korea.

Senior business development manager for Asia Jessica Lord said South Korea is now one of the brand's strongest performing markets, after the business sold an excess of 3.5 million beverages last year.

"(Pink Grapefruit) has proven to be very successful in the South Korean market because of the popularity of Pink Grapefruit as a fruit, our unique bottle shape and the variety's pretty pink colour," Ms Lord said.

"This award could not have been achieved without the strong support of a great partner, Inter BnF, and we see plenty of opportunity to deliver more quality results like this in the years to come."

More Stories

Show More
brewery bundaberg business international business
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Virus economic impact ‘deeper, longer’ than SARS

        premium_icon Virus economic impact ‘deeper, longer’ than SARS

        Business The 2003 SARS outbreak wiped out $40 billion internationally. Now Australia’s top finance boss has revealed the ‘deep’ impact coronavirus is expected to have on our...

        Agriculture production value holds despite fires, drought

        Agriculture production value holds despite fires, drought

        News Despite a tough year of drought and bushfires, high prices are supporting the ag...

        Hawks' new coach faces tough 'rebuilding' season

        premium_icon Hawks' new coach faces tough 'rebuilding' season

        News New A-grade coach steps into tough gig

        Man’s water carting ends in expensive fine, loss of licence

        premium_icon Man’s water carting ends in expensive fine, loss of licence

        News WITH no water and a “freaking-out” partner, this man did what he had to do during...