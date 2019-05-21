Business as usual for Noosa's famous Boathouse

DESPITE media reports, the Noosa Boathouse and Boathouse Marina leasehold has been sold, not the Noosa Boathouse restaurant.

Phil and Sarah Bradford have owned and operated the successful three-level bistro, bar and events business for the past six years.

They say it was business as usual as a long term lease remains in place and the iconic floating dining hub's future was secure.

Phil and Sarah only Friday last week extended an invitation to their new landlord to attend the Line Caught Grain Finished lunch event as part of the official 2019 Noosa Food and Wine Festival.

The lunch saw a fantastic collaboration between three talented chefs - Noosa Boathouse's own Shane Bailey, Nick Holloway from NuNu in Palm Cove and TV chef Ben O'Donoghue from Billykart Kitchen.

Wedding on Noosa Boathouse Andrew Maccoll

They created a magnificent four-course beef and seafood feast for 130 diners.

Contrary to previous media reports, local developer Mark Bain was not the final purchaser of the vessel and marina.

While Phil and Sarah can't confirm the buyer's identity, they are thrilled to have another long-term and well-respected Noosa local as their landlord.

They said they would continue to develop a great relationship moving forward.

Sunset view from Noosa Boathouse Swirltography

With hundreds of pre-booked weddings and events already on the books for the next 18 months, Phil assured all valued Noosa Boathouse couples, clients and guests that there would be absolutely no change to how our weddings and events business would be run.

He said the same applied to the other four elements of their business - the restaurant, Little Boaty Coffee Bar, fish and chips takeaway and the Sunset Bar.

"We will continue providing the same locally harvested produce, excellent service and wonderful experiences to our guests in all areas of the business," Phil said.

"We've worked really hard to get a great team in place who have helped us to get the business to where it is today.

"We are thankful for the ongoing support of both locals and holiday makers alike.

"Please be assured that it's business as usual here at Noosa Boathouse."