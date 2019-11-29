Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Big W Orion is supporting the adopt-a-family appeal. Clinton Cooper. Photo: Cordell Richardson
Big W Orion is supporting the adopt-a-family appeal. Clinton Cooper. Photo: Cordell Richardson
News

Business answers paper’s call for help with Christmas appeal

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
29th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TEN families will have something extra to smile about this festive season with staff from Springfield’s Big W signing up for this year’s Adopt-A-family appeal.

This is the second year the store has been part of the appeal, agreeing to help buy presents and essential food items for 10 families who might otherwise go without.

Store manager Clinton Cooper said his team were happy to once again support the cause.

Big W Orion is supporting the Adopt-A-Family appeal. Photo: Cordell Richardson
Big W Orion is supporting the Adopt-A-Family appeal. Photo: Cordell Richardson

“We signed up to the appeal again because we wanted to help the community,” he said.

“From day one my staff have been supportive of the cause and they want to get involved in buying gifts and food for these families to have on Christmas Day.

“It’s good that a company like us can help to promote the appeal and ensure families that are less fortunate than our own are getting looked after.”

His staff have already donated a number of board games, toys, books and necessary food items for their adopted families.

Mr Cooper said getting involved was easy, and encouraged other businesses in the region to sign up.

“Just get involved. Take the first step and then repeat it next year, maybe with a few extra families,” he said.

“You will come to see it’s a really easy thing to do.”

Ipswich Advertiser

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Best bread for beloved bakery

        Best bread for beloved bakery

        News Fernvale’s favourite bakery has won yet another award, thanks to apprentice Chelsea Roberts.

        Patients treated on scene following two-vehicle accident

        premium_icon Patients treated on scene following two-vehicle accident

        News Patients were treated at the scene of a two-vehicle accident in the Lockyer...

        Fire-ravaged highway re-opens, with speed limit changes

        Fire-ravaged highway re-opens, with speed limit changes

        News Transport and Main Roads have announced the Gap is safe for drivers to return.

        Somerset school embraces the game that teaches life skills

        premium_icon Somerset school embraces the game that teaches life skills

        News More than 260 students from one school turned out to take part in the biggest chess...