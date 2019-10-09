MARBURG FIRE: Crews mopping up after aircraft called in

UPDATE: The previous bushfire warning has changed.

Crews are now mopping up with the assistance of firefighting aircraft.

Smoke is still affecting the area.

The Warrego highway is partially closed at Marburg, delays are expected



Bushfire warning level: ADVICE



Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a grass fire in Marburg. You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

As at 3.25pm Wednesday 9 October, a grass fire is smouldering on both sides of the Warrego Highway near Telrader Road at Marburg. It is contained, and crews are now mopping up with the assistance of firefighting aircraft.

The Warrego Highway remains closed and QFES are working with the Queensland Police Service (QPS) to open the lanes again shortly.



People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

• Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.



KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

• Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

• Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

• Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map



FURTHER INFORMATION:

• For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

• For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au



The next update will be provided when the situation changes.

INITIAL: LEAVE NOW: MARBURG (near Hatton Vale) bushfire as at 2.30pm Wed 9 Oct

Bushfire warning level: WATCH AND ACT

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Marburg and conditions are getting worse.

Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

Currently as at 2.30pm Wednesday 9 October, a large fire is burning on the northern side of the Warrego Highway near Telrader Road and Seminary Road at Marburg. The fire could have a significant impact on the community.

Both the east and westbound lanes of the Warrego Highway have been closed, however residents of Telrader Road and Seminary Road will be permitted to evacuate via the Warrego Highway west towards Minden.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

. Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

. Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

If you are leaving:

. Secure your pets for safe transport.

. Check for road closures and then advise family and friends of your intended travel route.

. Take your important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) when you leave.

. Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

If you are unable to leave:

. Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

. Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

. Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

. Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

. If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

. Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)

. Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

. Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

. For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

. For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

The next update will be provided by 4.30pm or if the situation changes.