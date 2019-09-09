Menu
Fire crews are working to contain the blaze near Esk
News

Bushfire underway at Esk

Nathan Greaves
by
9th Sep 2019 2:31 PM

A bushfire is burning between East Street and Falls Road, to the southeast of Esk.

The fire is travelling in a northerly direction, and firefighters are working to keep the fire contained.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.　

Traffic management is in place and motorists along the Brisbane Valley Highway are advised to drive with caution, and to conditions.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

brisbane valley highway bushfire esk qfes
Gatton Star

