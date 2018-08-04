UPDATE: Firefighters gain control of Mount Larcom bushfire

STOCK PHOTO: Firew crews have been called in from Gladstone to help protect properties near Mount Larcom.

STOCK PHOTO: Firew crews have been called in from Gladstone to help protect properties near Mount Larcom. Casino Yorklea RFS

4.19PM: FIREFIGHTERS have gained control of the bushfire which threatened homes north of Mount Larcom earlier this afternoon.

No property is currently under threat and backburning is being conducted to ensure the fire does not spread any further.

Up to seven fire crews were on scene when the blaze reached its peak earlier this afternoon.

2.56PM: A COMMAND post has been established by firefighters on Popenia Rd to coordinate the effort against a blaze threatening properties north of Mount Larcom, near the intersection of Sheppard Rd and Popenia Rd.

Multiple crews are on scene and firefighters are backburning in an effort to protect those properties.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have issued a smoke warning for nearby areas, including the Bruce Hwy.

A smoky haze hung over the Bruce Hwy this afternoon. 7 News Central Queensland

Residents are advised to close windows and doors, and those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

A similar blaze north of Mount Larcom near Machine Creek closed the Bruce Hwy on Monday.

A bushfire closed the Bruce Highway and train line between Mount Larcom and Ambrose on Monday afternoon. Matt Taylor

2.37PM: FIREFIGHTERS are battling a bushfire which broke out this afternoon north of Mount Larcom.

Volunteer rural firefighter units are reporting the fire has jumped containment lines and is now threatening houses near Popenia Rd.

A water tanker, bulldozer and fire crews from Gladstone have been requested to help contain the blaze and protect the properties.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

MAP | Approximate location of bushfire north of Mount Larcom