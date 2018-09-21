Menu
STAY ALERT: A bushfire has been reported near Glen Esk, residents should stay up to date and decide what actions they will take if the situation changes.
Bushfire reported near Glen Esk

Dominic Elsome
by
21st Sep 2018 2:46 PM

A BUSHFIRE is reported to be burning near Glen Esk, close to a large grass fire that has been burning since yesterday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services report as of 1.34pm, a bushfire is burning in the area south of Murrumba Road and north of the Brisbane Valley Highway, travelling in a north-westerly direction.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

The current bush fire level is ADVICE.

Residents should keep up to date and decide what actions they will take if the situation changes.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

A separate grass fire near Mt Beppo has been burning since yesterday and estimates suggest the blaze has scorched more than 3000 hectares.

More to come.

