Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Bushfire relief donations and medical supplies stolen

by NATASHA EMECK
15th Jan 2020 10:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

VOLUNTEERS in Darwin were reduced to tears after boxes of donated medical supplies bound for bushfire victims in NSW were recently stolen in broad daylight, Wildlife Crisis and Trauma Relief NT have said.

Organiser Bree Kiernan said more than 200 boxes of donations, including medical supplies and clothing, and 20 pallets of animal food has been collected by Wildlife Crisis and Trauma Relief NT to be trucked down to NSW on Monday and be distributed to residents in need.

Ms Kiernan said she was overwhelmed by the generous donations left at their collection points across the Territory last week.

"You could tell people really dug deep to help which is why it was so heartbreaking when we realised someone had been stealing donations," she said.

"Last week someone visited one of our collection points in Darwin every few days and took off with about 15 boxes of critical medical supplies, including burn creams, bandages and cleaning wipes.

"We never in a million years thought someone would steal from people in need like this.

"Some of these people have nothing left. It's a heartless thing to do.

"I broke down and had a cry in the shower when I found out."

The Wildlife Crisis and Trauma Relief NT have donation collection points across Darwin, Alice Springs, Katherine and Tennant Creek.

For more information about how you can help visit their Facebook page.

bushfire crisis charity theft editors picks stolen donations

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police find man ‘sitting in scrub’ with drugs, utensils

        premium_icon Police find man ‘sitting in scrub’ with drugs, utensils

        News He was sitting in the scrub when police showed up to move the man to a safer location, but they didn’t expect to find what they did.

        Teen on unregistered trail bike nabbed riding through Gatton

        premium_icon Teen on unregistered trail bike nabbed riding through Gatton

        News WANTING to de-stress, a 19-year-old teenager took his bike for a spin, but when he...

        Generous to a fault: Community mourns loss of Gatton artist

        premium_icon Generous to a fault: Community mourns loss of Gatton artist

        News Daniel Mackley was a community icon, known for his Aboriginal artwork and drive to...

        Proposed servo off highway could include medical centre

        premium_icon Proposed servo off highway could include medical centre

        Council News It is proposed to construct the development over two stages on the 1.016ha site. It...