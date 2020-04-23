Bushfire recovery plan to target noxious weed

BEWARE: As a rule of thumb the toxic variety of lantana includes mostly red and orange flowered plants.

WITH the coronavirus emergency occupying the headlines, it can be easy to forget that many areas are still recovering the from the effects of the devastating fire season.

New grants from the Federal Government are helping local councils fund recovery and renewal projects in the community.

A $275,000 grant was awarded to Somerset Regional Council last week, and will be put to use reducing fuel loads in the region, ridding areas of an unwanted weed in the process.

“Council has been requesting financial support after the bushfires threatened two of our towns, destroying property and livelihoods in the process and we are very grateful that the Australian Government has stepped in to support us,” Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

“As well as six dwellings being lost to fire, significant rural assets such as fencing were destroyed and there was also major environmental impact.

The focus of the clearing will be on lantana, a versatile, poisonous weed that has spread through vast tracts of the Somerset, especially in the wake of rainfall earlier in the year.

As well as impacting livestock and wildlife, the weed is shrublike and spreads in dense groups, presenting a significant, fast-spreading fire risk.

“Reducing lantana has been a long-term goal of this council and we hope to work with the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads to bring about a significant reduction in lantana on all public land, including State highways in Somerset to make our region safer,” Cr Lehmann said.

“I know it’s easy to forget in the current environment, but we need to take action to reduce the threat for future bushfires just as much as we need to reduce other threats to our health and wellbeing.

The council plans to roll out a major program to reduce lantana across Somerset in the coming months.