BUSHFIRE: Ravensbourne fire contained, threat remains

WARNING: The Ravensbourne fire on Esk Hampton Rd is burning within containment lines, but firefighters warn the community needs to be ready to leave. Picture: Kevin Farmer

WARNING: The Ravensbourne fire on Esk Hampton Rd is burning within containment lines, but firefighters warn the community needs to be ready to leave. Picture: Kevin Farmer

A BUSHFIRE burning near Esk remains at a watch and act level, with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services warning resident they need to be ready to leave.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan.

If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

Currently as at 10.15am Wednesday 20 November, a slow-moving bushfire is burning on both sides of Esk Hampton Road between Horrex Road and Brennan Road.

The fire south of Esk Hampton Road has been contained, however QFES crews, with the help of waterbombing and heavy machinery, will continue to strengthen containment lines and monitor the area.

Firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

There will be a community meeting at 6.30pm tonight at the RSL Community Centre, 28-30 William Street, Crows Nest.

The evacuation centre at Highfields Recreation Centre, O’Brien Road, Highfields is open. The evacuation centre at the Crows Nest Showgrounds, near Showgrounds Terrace, also remains open.

Esk Hampton Road is open to local traffic between the New England Highway at Hampton and Esk.

Esk Hampton Road is closed to all traffic between Horrex Road and Regent Road, Ravensbourne.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

Advise family and friends of your plan.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

Take action to protect your livestock.

Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)

Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION: