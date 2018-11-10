Menu
News

Bushfire burning south-west of Gladstone

Mark Zita
by
9th Nov 2018 9:06 PM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have issued an advisory for a bushfire burning south-west of Gladstone.

The fire is in the vicinity of Orion Terrace and Schilling Lane, River Ranch.

Firefighters are currently conducting backburning in an effort to contain the blaze.

Motorists near the area are advised to drive to the conditions, and smoke may affect nearby properties.

No properties are currently under threat by this fire, but if the situation changes, residents are urged to contact Triple Zero (000).

Gladstone Observer

