Bushfire breaks out at Murphys Creek

Crews are currently on scene with helicopter support. Alistair Brightman

Update 4.15pm: A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) spokesperson said about 15-20 hectares has been burned in the bushfire.

Crews remain at the scene, where they are encountering terrain difficulties.

Earlier: A BUSHFIRE has broken out at Murphys Creek near O'Donnell Road and Murphys Creek Road, and was travelling towards Watts Road at midday on Saturday September 16.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) spokesperson said crews were receiving support from helicopters to battle the blaze and it posed no current risk to property or lives.

People in surrounding areas, particularly Cabarlah, will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Residents are advised to stay informed of the situation and prepare to act if the bushfire worsens.

A fire investigator has been requested to determine the cause of the fire.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

. Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

. If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

. If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

. Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

. If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

. Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

. Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

. Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

. Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

. Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

. Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

. Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland

. Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/maps

FURTHER INFORMATION:

. For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

. For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

The next update will be provided when the situation changes.

Bushfire warning level: ADVICE