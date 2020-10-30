Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Bush voters furious as postal ballots fail to arrive

by MADURA MCCORMACK
30th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

RURAL Queensland voters, some of whom live hours from the nearest polling booth, are yet to receive their postal ballots, in system failings slammed as "discriminatory" and an affront to democracy.

In areas where the post is delivered once or twice a week, residents still without a postal ballot are moving to vote via phone, although the Electoral Commission of Queensland won't say if they are bolstering resources to deal with the increase.

A spokesman for Australia Post said all ballot packs had been delivered except in some remote areas and expected those to arrive by "the end of the week".

But grazier Kylie Stretton, whose Red Hill Station is a 260km round trip to Charters Towers, said even if her ballot arrived on Friday she did not believe it would reach the ECQ before the deadline of 10 days after the close of polls on Saturday.

 

Kylie Stretton. Picture: Vick Miller Photography
Kylie Stretton. Picture: Vick Miller Photography

 

"My neighbour is 80-years-old and she now has to take herself to town to vote," she said.

"For a lot of rural Queenslander's it's another nail in this long line where we are not having our say, no one is listening to us."

Ms Stretton opted to vote via telephone, a process that took 20 minutes for her.

This option is available to those who live more than 20kms from a polling booth.

Others are making the arduous trip into town.

Grazier Amanda Clark from Ibis Creek Station in Mt Coolon, did the 460km round trip to her nearest booth yesterday. It's the first time her postal vote hasn't arrived, a failure she described as "discriminatory" considering some in the bush had no other option.

The ECQ received more than 900,000 postal vote applications this election, three times more than in 2017.

 

Mayor of Richmond, Queensland John Wharton
Mayor of Richmond, Queensland John Wharton

 

Ballots were prepped from October 11 according to the ECQ, with AusPost stating all packs were received on October 22. A third of all postal votes have already been returned.

The electorates with the highest proportion of people casting their ballot by mail are located in outer suburban Brisbane electorates like Chatsworth, Stretton, Ferny Grove and Aspley.

Only 8 per cent of voters in Traeger applied for a postal ballot.

Richmond Shire Council Mayor John Wharton, who is yet to receive his postal ballot, blamed the ECQ for the delays and called on the next state government to undertake a complete "overhaul" of the voting system. "Our democracy is slipping away," he said.

Originally published as Bush voters slam 'discriminatory' democracy as postal ballots fail to arrive

More Stories

Show More
how to vote labor lnp politics queensland election 2020 voting voting booths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QLD election: Where to vote this Saturday

        QLD election: Where to vote this Saturday

        Politics After weeks of campaigning, it’s time for Queenslanders to hit the polls and decide who will lead the sunshine state. Find our list of where to vote.

        FINAL PITCH: Lockyer candidates say why you should vote for them

        Premium Content FINAL PITCH: Lockyer candidates say why you should vote for...

        Politics Lockyer candidates give their final pitch to voters on why they should vote for...

        Laidley aged care in running for major community award

        Premium Content Laidley aged care in running for major community award

        Community A LAIDLEY aged care facility that grows vegetables for needy people is in the...

        Demolition worker busted drunk driving

        Premium Content Demolition worker busted drunk driving

        Crime A demolition worker has been busted drink driving in the Lockyer Valley.