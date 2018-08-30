Menu
Login

Mt Belmont bush tucker garden
Business

Bush tucker a billion dollar baby

30th Aug 2018 3:52 AM

NATIVE bush tucker could become a billion dollar industry in North Queensland as traditional owners look to partner with agriculture experts.

Growcom, the representative body of Queensland's horticulture industry, is starting a new business venture with a team of northern-based traditional owners to produce native foods for domestic and international markets.

The research project has received $203,600 from the Cooperative Research Centre for traditional owners at Mungalla Station near Ingham and Gudjuda at Home Hill to transition both sites to mass produce native food and plants.

Growcom's Steve Tiley said that there was immense potential in native food production in Australia.

Related Items

agriculture bush tucker business food tourism travel

Top Stories

    Queensland's power battle continues as prices rise

    Queensland's power battle continues as prices rise

    News Farmers, businessman and the wider community continue to call for lower electricity prices in the state.

    Abandoned puppies find a new lease on life

    Abandoned puppies find a new lease on life

    News The puppies were dumped on the side of a road.

    School grounds filled for popular fete

    School grounds filled for popular fete

    News Principal Craig Cronan deemed the event a success.

    Motorists need to change their mindset

    Motorists need to change their mindset

    News Police say changes need to be made

    Local Partners