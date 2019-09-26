Menu
FIRE: A fire has broken out in a Lockyer Valley national park, and authorities warn it won't be over any time soon. Craig Warhurst
News

Bush fire in state forest expected to burn for days

Dominic Elsome
by
26th Sep 2019 3:16 PM

A BUSHFIRE has broken out in a Lockyer Valley state forest, and authorities warn it won't be over any time soon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews are on scene at a bushfire burning in the Glen Rock State Forest.

The fire is posing no threat to property at this time, and is expected to continue burning for several days

Crews are working to strengthen containment lines and nearby residents may be affected by smoke.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

